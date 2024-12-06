ANRE positions itself as the super regulator of the energy sector

Morocco is resolutely positioning itself as a strategic player in the field of energy. During the Council of Ministers held on December 4 in Rabat, King Mohammed VI marked a new stage in the Kingdom’s energy vision by implementing major guidelines aimed at rebuilding the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

On this occasion, Zouhair Chorfi was appointed president of this key institution, with the mission of leading a strategic transformation in response to national and international aspirations.

ANRE, until now dedicated to the regulation of the electricity sector, will be deeply restructured to become a regulatory authority for the energy sector, according to royal instructions. This reform is based on a legislative revision expanding its prerogatives. It will now integrate not only electricity, but also natural gas, renewable energies, hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as activities related to production, storage, transport and distribution.

This overhaul reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to align its institutional framework with the level of maturity reached by its energy sector, while drawing inspiration from international best practices. By grouping the regulation of these different segments under a single entity, Morocco seeks to maximize operational efficiency and strengthen the coherence of energy policies.

The decision to group the electricity, natural gas and new energy sectors under a single authority responds to the need for an integrated approach. Green hydrogen, in particular, plays a central role in this strategy, offering Morocco a unique opportunity to become a regional energy hub capable of exporting this resource to Europe and other global markets.