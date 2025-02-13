Ansa-Asare Demands Resignation of Special Prosecutor Amid Allegations of Political Manipulation

Former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has called for the resignation of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of being manipulated by external political forces and failing to uphold the principles of justice.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, February 12, Ansa-Asare lambasted Agyebeng’s handling of high-profile cases, notably his decision to label former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive over allegations of financial mismanagement.

“If I were in the shoes of the Special Prosecutor, I would be the first person, in good conscience, to resign,” Ansa-Asare declared. He argued that Agyebeng’s recent actions reflect a troubling lack of independence, suggesting that his decisions are being influenced by those at the helm of political affairs. “Somebody is using him. We should stop this kind of politics. Who influences people in this country? Is it not those at the helm of affairs?” he questioned.

Ansa-Asare further condemned the fugitive designation, contending that it violates basic legal principles and undermines the integrity of the justice system. “By himself, the Special Prosecutor would not do what he has done—he is spineless. He knows that until a person’s guilt is proven, he is innocent. An innocent person cannot be declared a wanted citizen running away from justice and be hounded out and brought back to Ghana in handcuffs,” he asserted.

The former law school director’s remarks underscore growing concerns over selective justice and the potential politicization of legal processes in Ghana. Critics argue that such actions only serve to erode public trust and set a dangerous precedent for the treatment of high-profile individuals under the law.