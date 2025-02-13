Ansa-Asare Slams OSP’s Fugitive Tag on Ofori-Atta as “Barbaric”

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has sharply condemned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for labeling former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews, Ansa-Asare described the move as “barbaric and uncivilised,” questioning both its legality and fairness.

“This is barbaric. What the Special Prosecutor has done is uncivilised, and he must be told so in plain language,” Ansa-Asare asserted. He contended that since no court has officially declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive, the designation is not only legally questionable but also appears to be politically motivated. “Mr. Ofori-Atta remains a Ghanaian citizen,” he emphasized, urging the Special Prosecutor to review Article 19 of the Constitution before continuing what he called a “fruitless journey” in pursuit of convictions.

Ansa-Asare’s comments come on the heels of a press conference on February 12, where Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that Ofori-Atta had been declared a fugitive on corruption-related allegations. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in questionable transactions, including contracts related to the National Cathedral project and agreements between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd.

In his remarks, Ansa-Asare warned against the dangers of selective justice. He pointed out that previous governments were similarly accused of appointing cronies, yet comparable scrutiny has not been applied to the current administration. “Politicizing legal matters is detrimental to the nation’s progress,” he argued, calling instead for a more impartial approach to justice and governance.

The controversy over the fugitive tag highlights a broader debate about accountability and fairness in Ghana’s legal system. As critics continue to question the OSP’s methods, many are calling for a transparent and consistent application of the law—one that holds all public officials accountable without bias.