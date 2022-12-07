Antem M/A Basic School seeks panacea to perennial flooding

The Antem M/A Basic School in the Cape Coast Metropolis has appealed to government, the Municipal Authority and the public to help resolve the challenges of perennial flooding in the school.

The school, which is reduced to a river every rainy season is induced by poor drainage system and compounded by encroachments on the school’s land, earning it the nickname “Nzulezu”.

The school is closed for days, during the season, due to the seriousness of the situation, which has been prevailing for decades without any proper solution.

Speaking at the school’s second Speech and Prize Giving Day, Mrs Elizabeth Otoo Dsane, headteacher of the school, said teaching and learning logistics, including books, were lost to the floods every year.

She said the situation was affecting academic activities and taking a toll on the school’s enrolment drive as pupils continued to quit the school.

She lamented that all efforts, including appeals to the Municipal Assembly and some chiefs, had not yielded the desired results.

“The classrooms and the compound get flooded to the extent that teachers and pupils cannot come to school during such seasons. We have written so many letters without results.

“At this point, we need government and all stakeholders to come to our aid and fix the problem once and for all,” she pleaded.

The Antem M/A Basic School established in 1952 and opened in 1953, has a pupil and student population of 203 with 15 teachers.

At the ceremony, total of 26 pupils and students were awarded for academic excellence and hard work with the school prefect, Master Chris Ackerson emerging the overall best student.

Mr Samuel Agyemang Duah, a Mathematics and Science teacher was also crowned the best teacher for his dedication to duty.

The event was held on the theme: “Stakeholder Involvement in Ensuring Inclusive and Equitable Quality Education: The Panacea to the Challenges Confronting 21st Century Education Delivery in Ghana, the Case of Antem M/A Basic School”.

Other challenges the headteacher highlighted was poor washrooms, lack of a library facility, inadequate computers, stealing and open defecation by some community members.

In line with its vision, Mrs Dsane said the school was implementing a raft of measures including free extra classes for students and workshops for teachers to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

She touted the achievements of the school since its establishment including producing lecturers, teachers, Members of Parliament, footballers, heads of schools and medical doctors and appealed to such successful personalities to support their alma mater.

She urged the students to learn well for a better future.

To the students, she advised: “As children, crack your brains at this youthful age so that when you grow, your body will not suffer”.

Since Mrs Otoo Dsane took over the administration of the school two years ago with 137 students, she had worked with her team had worked tirelessly to increase enrolment.

“We have Intensified our house-to-house enrolment policy and sensitising parents to enrol their children in the school and those with wards there to provide the basic needs for them,” she added.

According to her but for the flooding, enrolment would have clocked 300 and in this regard, appealed for support to resolve that issue.

On performance, she said, the Basic Education Certificate Examination result had improved with some of the student’s gaining admission into some of the top Senior High Schools in Cape Coast.

Mrs Otoo Dsane, therefore encouraged the parents and guardians to rest assured as they played cooperate with the school authorities to groom the children to succeed in their examinations and life in general.

For his part, Mr Philip Nartey, Head of Supervision and Monitoring of Cape Coast Metro Education Office, gave the assurance that the challenges of the school had been noted and that they would connect with relevant stakeholders to find a panacea to the problems.

Chiefs, Assembly members, some executives of the political divide, heads of departments and parents graced the occasion.