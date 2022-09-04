Anthem Basic School gets ICT Laboratory

Show Time Travels, a diaspora benevolent group, has commissioned an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Laboratory for the Anthem Basic School in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The laboratory, which has 10 new desktop computers with accessories,

is to provide ICT opportunities for students and teachers to practically use computers to help bridge the digital gap.

Mr Aaron Charles Davies, group lead, said the donation, which fell in line with the group’s vision to improve standards of education in marginalised communities in Africa, was also to mark his 50th birthday celebration.

He said the facility would encourage the use of innovative educational resources and the renewal of learning methods.

“I am happy to be able to put smiles on the faces of these young students, I believe that using ICT tools in the classroom will increase their motivation and help them to become more involved in their study areas,” he indicated.

Mrs Elizabeth Dsane, the Head Teacher of the School, said the use of ICT was imperative because it permeates all aspects of life, providing a quicker, better and smoother way for interactions.

She said the new paradigm shift in education was largely propelled by ICT, making teaching and learning student-centric.

She expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the group for their timely support, a gesture she described as “quenching the thirst for technology in the school”.

Mrs Dsane pledged her commitment to ensuring that the facility was well maintained and used for the purpose for which it was provided.

She called on institutions, groups and benevolent individuals to extend help to the school as their social responsibility in seeing change in the educational sector.

She presented a citation to Mr Davies in acknowledgement of his benevolence.

Miss Gifty Amoah, the school prefect, said the computers would help in the practical learning of their study areas as well as in research as they prepared for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.