Anthony Joshua gets inspired by Joshua Seunzy in Riyadh

Power-punching Accra-based Nigerian boxer, Joshua Seunzy Wahab Oluwaseun and his team led by Coach Charles Quartey have met and received inspiration from World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

It is a real dream come true for Wahab to deliver the WBC lightweight silver title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 against undefeated English boxer John Mark Chamberlain which is an undercard to the main event between Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Wahab who is managed by Mr. Michael Amoo Bediako’s Streetwise Management & Promotions has been training intensely in Accra in preparation for the global boxing event.

He has promised to win to celebrate with his Ghanaian and Nigerian families.

Charles Quartey who is President of the United Boxing Coaches Association believes a victory will do much to open doors for West African boxers.

Assistant Trainer Ernest Ofori thinks they will make history.

Wahab Oluwaseun says he is ready for the WBC Silver Lightweight title.

Friends of Boxing wish him well.