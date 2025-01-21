Anthony Sarpong Appointed Acting Commissioner-General of GRA Following Julie Essiam’s Resignation

Anthony Sarpong, a senior partner at KPMG, has been appointed as the acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), effective immediately.

This appointment comes after Julie Essiam’s resignation from the position, announced in a letter dated January 20, 2024, addressed to the President through the Finance Minister-designate.

Essiam, who served as Commissioner-General for less than a year after her appointment by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 24, 2024, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Authority. In her resignation letter, she highlighted key achievements during her tenure, particularly in driving revenue performance for the 2024 fiscal year.

Sarpong’s appointment marks a new chapter for the GRA, as the Authority continues its efforts to enhance revenue mobilisation to support the country’s development. With his extensive background in auditing and finance at KPMG, Sarpong is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to the GRA’s operations.