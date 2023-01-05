Anthony Woode to build positive career in acting

Ghanaian actor Anthony Woode is determined to build a positive career in acting despite the numerous challenges that come along with the craft.

Last December, Woode was named Best Actor of the Year at the 2022 Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, beating off competition from Jeffery Nortey, Umar Krupp, and Nigerian actor Pere Egbi.

Anthony Woode, in an interview after his latest award, described 2022 as a very good year that brought him many opportunities and boosted his career and public image.

Despite the difficulties, Woode stated that it was a positive experience in the acting world and hoped for a successful 2023, given the plans.

When asked what his recent Best Actor of the Year award meant to his career, Woode said: “I am deeply humbled and appreciative to the organisers of the awards for this recognition.

“It has been God throughout this journey, and being named the winner among highly-rated actors nominated is truly a privilege, especially considering the hard work I put in throughout the year, 2022.”

“I would say this is an inspiration to start the year 2023 with a lot more zeal, a goal-oriented spirit, and optimism to achieve what I set for myself.”

Anthony Woode further urged young acting talents to be patient and committed to the job, and success would eventually be achieved in due time.

“To all actors working hard to get recognized, remember time and season is key, so be consistent in pursuing the craft, and when it’s time, you will be at the top and you will be the topic,” he stated.

Last year, Anthony Woode was also nominated for the prestigious “Exclusive Men’s Awards” in the category of ‘Best Male Actor’ among the likes of Adjetey Anang.

In 2022, he appeared in a major role with John Dumelo, Majid Michel, and Yvonne Nelson in the cinema smash hit movie “Fifty Fifty” and also starred in the popular Ghanaian series on DSTV, “Inspector Bediako.”