Anthrax: Upper East Muslims restricted from animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha

Despite the partial lifting of the ban on the slaughtering and consumption of animals and meat, the Muslim community in the Upper East Region will not be sacrificing animals this year as part of the celebration of the Eid al-Adha.

Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar, the Acting Regional Chief Imam, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, noted that unlike previous celebration where ceremonial sacrifice of a ram would be made during the prayers that would not be done this year.

This means Muslims in the region, who planned to sacrifice animals to mark the feast, would not be allowed to do so, adding that the move was to help contain the outbreak of the Anthrax disease in the region.

He said although the ban had been partially lifted, it would not be appropriate to consume meat since the time of the vaccination had been recent and noted that the Muslims had been advised not to sacrifice animals during the festive season.

For the past three weeks, the region has been battling with the outbreak of the disease, which had spread to more districts, killing one person and several animals.

The situation compelled the Regional Public Health Emergency Committee to place restrictions on the movement, slaughtering and consumption of animals, particularly cattle and other small ruminants.

But due to the celebration of the Eid- ul-Adha, the Committee in a statement, on June 26, 2023, partially lifted the ban on the slaughtering and consumption of animals and meat.

The statement, however, indicated that only people who have had their animals vaccinated before June 20, 2023, could slaughter those animals under the strict supervision of veterinary officers at designated locations.

But the Regional Chief Imam noted that slaughtering and consumption of meat during the festive celebration was not obligatory, and one would not be committing any crime when they failed to slaughter animals.

“During the COVID-19 time, the Hajj which is the fifth pillar in Islam and obligatory that if you have money that can send you to Mecca you do so, otherwise on judgement day, you will account for it but it was still suspended for about two years, our mosques were asked to be closed,” he said.

He said Allah understood distressed situations and would not compel humanity to engage in activities detrimental to their lives.

Sheikh Umar instead advised Muslims to share the money that would have been used to purchase the animals for sacrifice with the needy and vulnerable people, adding, that Allah would still bless them.

“We made it clear to our Muslim community that whoever refuses and goes ahead to slaughter animals should consume the meat themselves at their homes and should not bring it to share with others and if someone gives you meat, do not collect it because it is not obligatory,” he said.

Sheikh Umar noted that the period of Eid ul-Adha reminded all Muslims to cultivate the faith in Allah, patience, and honesty as that were essential for the development of the humankind.

Meanwhile, a visit to the Bolgatanga Municipal abattoir showed that the facility was locked and there were no people or animals around.