Anti-Corruption Advocate Condemns AG’s Case Withdrawals as “Unjustifiable”

Anti-corruption campaigner Vitus Azeem has launched scathing criticism against Ghana’s Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for abruptly discontinuing high-profile criminal cases involving figures linked to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Azeem, a vocal advocate for government accountability, dismissed Dr. Ayine’s explanation for the dismissals as “unfair” and institutionally irresponsible, reigniting debates over transparency in Ghana’s justice system.

Dr. Ayine had defended his decision to drop charges against individuals like former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, former NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and ex-Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, citing a potential conflict of interest. The AG noted he had previously represented some of the accused in court, arguing that continuing the cases would compromise ethical standards.

But Azeem, speaking during a heated interview on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue, rejected this rationale. “The Attorney General’s office is an institution, not an individual,” he asserted. “If there’s a conflict, recuse yourself—don’t shut down cases entirely. There are other prosecutors in the department who could have handled these matters.” His remarks underscored concerns that the move risks eroding public trust in legal impartiality, particularly in politically sensitive cases.

The withdrawn cases include charges ranging from financial misconduct to alleged conspiracy, with figures like former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni also cleared. Azeem argued that Dr. Ayine’s personal history with the defendants should not dictate institutional decisions. “Just because you once defended them doesn’t mean the state’s interest evaporates when you become AG,” he stated. “This sets a dangerous precedent where cases vanish based on who holds office.”

Critics warn the controversy could deepen perceptions of legal favoritism, especially as Ghana approaches another election cycle. The AG’s office, tasked with upholding the rule of law, now faces scrutiny over whether procedural safeguards—like delegating conflicted cases to deputies—were ignored.

Political analysts suggest the backlash reflects broader anxieties about accountability in Ghana’s governance. “When high-profile cases collapse without clear, transparent reasoning, it feeds public cynicism,” said one Accra-based legal scholar. “Citizens start to wonder if justice is negotiable.”

For now, Azeem’s outcry has amplified calls for Dr. Ayine to revisit his approach. As debates over judicial integrity intensify, the AG’s next moves—or explanations—may prove pivotal in restoring faith in a system now under the microscope.