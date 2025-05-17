Anti-Corruption Advocate Highlights Gap in Mahama’s Code of Conduct

Anti-corruption campaigner Edem Senanu has urged President John Mahama to address a critical oversight in Ghana’s recently introduced Code of Conduct for public officers.

Senanu, Co-Chair of the Citizen’s Movement Against Corruption, argued the policy lacks explicit provisions to prevent actions that create perceptions of conflict of interest or corruption.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, Senanu emphasized the need for a clause mandating public officers to avoid conduct that risks undermining public trust. He cited the recent controversy involving Acting Ghana GoldBoard CEO Sammy Gyamfi, who faced backlash after a viral video showed him gifting dollar notes to evangelist Nana Agradaa. “The Code of Conduct has a lacuna,” Senanu stated. “It should categorically prohibit actions that leave the impression of corruption or conflict of interest, ensuring officers remain mindful of their behavior.”

Gyamfi apologized within 24 hours of the video’s circulation, calling the act a “private kindness” unintended for public display. President Mahama issued a caution but took no punitive action, a decision Senanu described as “necessary” to avoid trivializing the incident.

Senanu further called for the passage of the long-pending Conduct of Public Officers Bill to strengthen accountability frameworks. His critique underscores persistent concerns over Ghana’s anti-corruption measures, where legal gaps and enforcement challenges continue to test public confidence.