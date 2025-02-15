Anti-Corruption Advocate Questions Timing of Ofori-Atta’s Departure Amid Accountability Push

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has intensified calls for tangible accountability measures in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, spotlighting the controversial departure of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid an ongoing probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints, Addah underscored the imperative of combating corruption without political bias or procedural delays, stressing that accountability must extend beyond a government’s term. “Fighting corruption both within a regime and post-regime is critical. If people have questions to answer, they must answer,” she stated, warning against perceptions of partiality or stalling tactics.

Her remarks followed public scrutiny over the OSP’s handling of high-profile cases, including its investigation into Ofori-Atta. While the OSP had reportedly completed preliminary inquiries before formally inviting the ex-minister for questioning, Addah raised concerns over the timing of its request, which coincided with Ofori-Atta’s ability to leave the country. “How was he able to depart before being called to respond?” she questioned, urging authorities to address gaps that risk undermining public trust.

Addah linked the incident to broader skepticism about the government’s commitment to its anti-corruption agenda. “If the President has made clear his intentions to tackle corruption, then we must ensure this is not just talk. We need action,” she asserted, emphasizing the need to bolster institutions like the OSP while holding them accountable for timely, impartial outcomes.

The critique emerges amid mounting pressure on officials to address allegations of graft linked to figures in the previous administration. While the OSP has yet to comment on the specifics of Ofori-Atta’s case, Addah’s intervention highlights simmering tensions between political rhetoric and procedural transparency.

Civil society groups and observers now await clearer signals from the government, including whether it will enforce stricter oversight to prevent suspects from evading scrutiny. For Ghanaians weary of stalled accountability promises, the resolution of such cases could prove pivotal in restoring faith in the nation’s governance framework.