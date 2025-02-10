Anti-Corruption Report Expected Today, Warns Former Auditor-General

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo announced on Facebook that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee will be submitting its report to President Mahama later today, February 10, 2025.

In a succinct yet pointed message, Domelevo wrote, “The report will be presented today—if you know, you know. For God and Ghana, no fear or favour,” underscoring the committee’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The ORAL Committee, which was established by the president as part of a campaign promise to reclaim state resources allegedly misappropriated by public officials, is composed of five members including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Martin Kpebu, Raymond Archer, Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, and Domelevo himself. This initiative is a clear signal that the current administration intends to take a tough stance on corruption, a message that was further reinforced during the president’s recent address in Cape Coast.

At that gathering, the president reiterated his resolve to confront corruption head-on, emphasizing that the ORAL report would be handed over to the appropriate investigative bodies. He made it clear that while infrastructure development remains a priority, there is an equally strong focus on ensuring a transparent and accountable government that sets a better example for future generations. Announcing plans for a strict system of accountability and a new code of conduct for public officials, he left little doubt that his anti-corruption drive would spare no one—regardless of political affiliation.

The timing of the report’s submission is particularly significant in light of growing public demand for clarity and justice. Critics have often decried selective enforcement in past administrations, and the president’s promise that officials from both the previous and current governments will be held to account is being watched with cautious optimism. As the nation awaits the ORAL Committee’s findings, many hope that this move will not only recover misappropriated funds but also restore faith in a system long marred by political favoritism.