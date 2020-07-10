An anti-U.S. protest erupted in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah on Friday, state news agency SANA reported.

The protesters gathered in the village of Qasir in the countryside of Qamishli city in Hasakah, expressing their rejection to the presence of the U.S. and Turkish forces in northern Syria.

The protesters also condemned the economic sanctions that have been imposed on Syria recently by the U.S. under the so-called Caesar Act. Several protests have erupted in Hasakah either against the U.S. forces or the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over the living conditions in that part of the country.

Meanwhile, SANA said a Syrian army checkpoint stopped a U.S. patrol from proceeding in the countryside of the town of Tal Tamr in the northwestern countryside of Hasakah. It said soldiers at the checkpoint stopped three U.S. vehicles in the village of Mansaf Tahtani in the countryside of Tal Tamr and forced them to retreat toward their “illegal bases.”

The U.S. has several bases in the countryside of Hasakah, mainly in areas controlled by the SDF. The Syrian government has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Syria, calling it forces of occupation as they entered the country without the consent of the Syrian government.

