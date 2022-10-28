Antimicrobial Resistance – A Silent Pandemic That Needs Urgent Attention

At an event held this week at the South Centre in Geneva on ‘Antimicrobial resistance and climate change: the One Health approach needed to tackle the problem’ experts from across the globe highlighted the urgency of treating Antimicrobial resistance as a silent pandemic.

“We urgently need a collective understanding of the root drivers of the growing problem of misuse and overuse of antimicrobial agents in human health, animal health, food and plant sectors, in the context of climate change,” highlighted Viviana Munoz Teller, South Centre, Geneva.

Antimicrobial resistance is not just a health issue as highlighted in the report ‘Untangling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) – The Legacy of an Unhealthy Development Model’, launched by Society for International Development (SID) and AMR Think-Do-Tank at the event. The report examines the linkages between unsustainable food and aquaculture farming, climate change and an extractive development model which are all accelerating antimicrobial resistance.

Co-author of the report, Nicoletta Dentico, Society for International Development (SID) said, “A systemic approach is needed to address this issue. Take the case of glyphosate which is both a herbicide and an antibiotic drug and whose role in the emergence of antimicrobial resistance has been widely demonstrated through scientific evidence. The report highlights how the policy response on antimicrobial resistance is fraught with piece-meal approaches that avoids looking at the root causes of antimicrobial resistance, and proposes insufficient solutions.”

One shocking example the report highlights is that while antibiotics as growth promoters (AGP) have been completely banned in Europe and in the UK since 2006, the ban is violated by the continued legal practice of “meta-prophylaxis”. When an animal is proven sick, if it is parked with over 1,000 other animals, then antibiotics are administered to all through their food and drink in the name of ‘preserving the health of animals’. This practice is rarely if ever investigated.

The event also focused on the global AMR governance structure that is extremely fragmented. Nicoletta Dentico added, “The current structure is unable to define a coherent approach and is deeply entrenched with unbalanced power dynamics and conflicts of interest. This is also one of the greatest concerns that the report highlights when addressing the governance scenario.”

Another key challenge is the direction needed for collective action in dealing with antimicrobial resistance in its intersectoral dimension that requires governments to be involved at all levels towards One Health, as the ecosystemic strategy requires. However,

as pointed out by Viviana Munoz Teller, “A One Health approach to reduce antimicrobial resistance and emergence and spread of disease must go beyond cross-sectoral collaboration and surveillance, towards more sustainable, resilient food and health systems.”