Anto-Abosso Explosion: Quarry Company has no lease or permit

The Minerals Commission, on Monday, said Sta Addsams Enterprise, the quarry company, whose site was exploded last Saturday at Anto-Abosso in the Shama District of the Western Region has no lease or permit to undertake any quarry activities.

The Commission said at the time of the explosion, the company had no lease, approval or permit and, therefore, was operating illegally.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Manager of the Commission on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said preliminary investigations confirmed five persons dead from the explosion while those injured had been admitted at the various hospitals in the Region for medical attention.

The statement said the administrator of the enterprise informed the Commission’s inspectors that the company was working at night ostensibly to prevent them from being noticed by the inspectors and the local task force comprising the police and members of the sand winners and quarry Association.

“A routine monitoring visit by the inspectors from the Takoradi Office to the site revealed that the enterprise was engaged in site cleaning and preparatory works and had conducted run of the machines and equipment on site without the approval of the Commission.

“The enterprise was therefore notified by the inspectors that such activities are illegal and was directed to cease any activity on the site until the lease is granted and all other permits and approvals for the storage, transportation and use of any substance to undertake operations are obtained,” the statement said.

“In this regard, pending the completion of a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, the enterprise had no lease, approval or permit to undertake any activity or operation at the site.

“Consequently, the activity of the enterprise was illegal. The Commission wishes to remind the media and the public that the Inspectorate Division is committed to ensuring that all quarry sites are licensed and all the requisite approvals and permits are obtained before operations are undertaken,” the statement said.