AFC Bournemouth clawed their way into the FA Cup quarterfinals for only the third time in club history after a chaotic, card-strewn clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo once again emerging as the heartbeat of their gritty victory.

In a match that saw 11 yellow cards and a late red for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha in extra time, Bournemouth survived a rollercoaster 120 minutes before triumphing 5-4 in a penalty shootout. Semenyo, whose unorthodox penalty technique had dominated headlines after the fourth-round win over Everton, delivered another tireless performance, anchoring Bournemouth’s attack despite being substituted before the decisive spot-kicks.

The Cherries struck first when Evanilson’s clever 28th-minute finish sent the Vitality Stadium into raptures. But profligacy haunted the hosts, with a potential second goal chalked off by VAR before halftime. Wolves capitalized on the reprieve, leveling through Matheus Cunha’s 60th-minute rocket from distance.

Semenyo, however, refused to let momentum slip. The 24-year-old bullied Wolves’ defense, winning five aerial duels and relentlessly pressing off the ball. His two shots on target nearly restored Bournemouth’s lead in regulation, but it was his relentless work rate that epitomized the team’s resolve.

“It was end-to-end madness,” Semenyo admitted post-match. “We could’ve won it in 90 minutes, but the important thing is we’re through. Everyone gave everything.”

Extra time saw tempers flare, culminating in Cunha’s dismissal for a second yellow in the 113th minute. Yet neither side could break the deadlock, forcing a shootout where Bournemouth’s depth shone. Semenyo, substituted in the 106th minute, watched as teammates held their nerve, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s save proving decisive.

The victory keeps alive Bournemouth’s dream of a maiden FA Cup semifinal appearance, a prospect unimaginable a decade ago when they languished in League Two. Semenyo’s rise mirrors the club’s trajectory—his four goal contributions in this year’s tournament have been pivotal, blending physicality with flair.

“Antoine’s becoming the player we knew he could be,” said manager Andoni Iraola. “His energy lifts the whole team.”

As Bournemouth awaits Sunday’s quarterfinal draw, Semenyo’s evolution from raw talent to clutch performer underscores their Cinderella credentials. For a club once synonymous with relegation battles, history now beckons—one gritty win at a time.