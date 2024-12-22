Antoine Semenyo Stars in Bournemouth’s 3-0 Win Over Manchester United

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was instrumental in Bournemouth’s dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, scoring his fifth goal of the season in a standout performance for the Cherries.

Semenyo’s goal came in the 64th minute when he found space in the box and clinically finished Dango Ouattara’s cross, putting Bournemouth 3-0 up after Justin Kluivert’s penalty had doubled their advantage following Dean Huijsen’s early opener.

The goal highlighted Semenyo’s excellent positioning and finishing ability, cementing his importance to Bournemouth’s attacking lineup. His consistent form has been a key factor in Bournemouth’s rise to fifth in the Premier League, with the club now in the hunt for a potential Champions League spot.

With five goals to his name, Semenyo’s contributions will be crucial as Bournemouth looks to maintain their impressive form heading into the second half of the season, further enhancing his reputation in the Premier League.