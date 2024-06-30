António Félix da Costa Claims Victory at Hankook Portland E-Prix Amidst Late Drama

António Félix da Costa showcased exceptional skill and composure to secure a thrilling victory at Round 13 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Hankook Portland E-Prix.

This victory comes on the heels of a similar triumph at the previous race, where da Costa’s performance was equally impressive. The race took a dramatic turn on the penultimate lap when current championship leader Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing made a crucial mistake, relinquishing his lead and dramatically altering the race’s outcome.

Initially, Cassidy appeared poised for a decisive win at the Portland International Raceway, taking the lead with just four laps remaining. His teammate, Mitch Evans, played a pivotal role despite a penalty, setting up a sure one-two finish for Jaguar. However, in a surprising turn, Cassidy’s misjudgment at Turn 11 caused him to lose control of his I-TYPE 6, dropping from the lead to 19th place.

This error paved the way for da Costa, who capitalized on the opportunity to clinch his third victory in the last four races, marking back-to-back wins for the Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. The race, setting a new Formula E speed record with an average of 152.041 km/h (94.474 mph), solidified da Costa’s status as a formidable contender in the championship race.

Behind da Costa, Jean-Éric Vergne of DS PENSKE secured third place, achieving a notable podium finish. At the same time, Edoardo Mortara of Mahindra Racing claimed fourth, his best result of the season. Nico Müller (ABT CUPRA) impressed with a fifth-place finish, followed by reigning champion Jake Dennis in sixth for Andretti Formula E.

Notably, Sam Bird staged an impressive comeback from 19th to finish seventh, showcasing his skill in challenging conditions. After serving his penalty, Mitch Evans crossed the line in the eighth, salvaging valuable points for Jaguar. Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) completed the top ten.

With this victory, da Costa’s momentum strengthens, underscoring his resilience after a challenging start to the season. The result also narrows the gap in the Drivers’ Championship, with Wehrlein now trailing Cassidy by 24 points, followed closely by Evans. This outcome significantly impacts the championship standings, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the season.

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, TAG Heuer Porsche closed in on Jaguar TCS Racing, now trailing by 16 points as the season heads towards its climax. Round 14 of the season will continue at Portland International Raceway tomorrow, promising another day of intense competition and strategic racing. The race is expected to be a crucial one, with the championship standings hanging in the balance.