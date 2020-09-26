Charles Akonnor Head Coach of the Black Stars has said Pyramids FC striker John Antwi deserves a call-up into the national team for next month’s international friendly against Mali.

The 28-year-old has had rear game time with the Black Stars despite his prolific goal scoring prowess in the Egyptian league.

Akonnor unearthed him during his stint with second-tier side Eleven Wise in 2011.

In an interview with ghanafa.org on Friday, Akonnor said Antwi deserves a chance in the team adding that

“John Antwi, Odartey and I unearthed him at Eleven Wise and since then, he has done well for himself.

“The last time we had the call-ups, he was not part of the team because I was not personally too convinced, he should be a part of the team at that time.

“I am looking at consistency with the team and now I think he has proven beyond doubt he is good, scored over 100 goals, now I think 102.

“He deserves a chance because he has done well. The Egyptian league is not an easy league that you can just ignore. He has done well and deserves a chance.

“All these new guys have the chance; we want people who can help us improve and also win the AFCON,” he noted.