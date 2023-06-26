Anwar Soussa Bows out as CEO of Safari Ethiopia

CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia, Anwar Soussa has announced his intentions to exit the role after barely two years in office.

He was the first CEO of the telecom company, which launched in the country in 2021.

Soussa led the acquisition of 4 million customers, and the expansion of Safaricom’s coverage to 50 cities in the country. He also oversaw the launch of digital products and devices in the country such as eKYC, 2G, 4G feature phones, and 4G smartphones.

The company also received the Payment Instrument Issuer (PSSP) Licence from the National Bank of Ethiopia under his leadership. With this licence, Safaricom Ethiopia will establish M-Pesa and start providing mobile financial services in the country.

Before Safaricom, Anwar had previously served as the CEO for Airtel Uganda and Airtel Chad. He has also served as the managing director for Vodacom Congo.

This news comes weeks after the International Finance Corporation (IFC) injected a $257.4 million (Ksh35.88 billion) debt and equity investment in Safaricom Ethiopia.