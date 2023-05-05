Any Acts Alien To Our Culture Should Not Be Accepted – Ghanaians Urged

Ghanaians have been called upon to rise up against any acts or behavior that is detrimental to the country’s cultural practices and norms.

They have also been urged to resist any attempt by any person or group of people who will like to sacrifice the country’s culture on the alter of a foreign culture under the guise of democracy and its associated freedom of right.

The call was made by the ministers in charge of the Promised Word Int. Church in Agona Swedru (Central Assembly), Rev. Solomon Dzukpor and the founder of the Apostle Kyereh Prayer Ministry at Gomoa Akropong, Apostle George Kyereh respectively in reaction to the recent public outcry on the issue of the anti-LGBTQ Bill currently before Parliament for consideration and possible passage into law to make the practice illegal in the country.

They have also advocated for the creation of a Second Chamber in the Parliament House solely for Traditional Rulers and Religious leaders to also have their input in enacting of laws.

According to them, that will broaden the scope of contribution, as it will cut across all facets of the society, and not be limited to only the legal brains.

The issue of homosexuality continues to linger on despite the fact that majority of the populace are of the believe that the practice can not be legalised in the country.

But members of the Clergy continues to express fear about the practice, as it does not bother on health risk alone, but also on morality, and are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against the practice.

By Robert Ayanful