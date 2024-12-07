Any attempt to intimidate voters smacks of rigging – Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to rig the 2024 general elections.

Mogtari, speaking to journalists on December 7, raised concerns over reports of voter intimidation, which she described as an attempt to suppress voter turnout and manipulate the election outcome. “There have been various attempts and plots to rig the elections; it is apparent to all of us. We talk about rigging as if it is only when you go to the ballot box and there is ballot stuffing, reprinting of fake papers. Any attempt to intimidate or create fear and panic are all attempts to suppress the voter,” she said.

The accusations come on a day when voting began across the country, with polls opening at 7 AM and set to close at 5 PM.

Mogtari’s comments come in the wake of growing tensions surrounding the election, with her allegations adding to the discourse on election integrity. Meanwhile, on December 6, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to approach the elections with peace and dignity. In a national address, he encouraged citizens to cooperate with the Electoral Commission (EC) and the security agencies to ensure a smooth and incident-free election process.

“The flame of freedom needs to be protected and constantly refuelled,” the President stated. “Ghana is known to be the beacon of democracy on the African continent, and we should be justly proud of this and do everything we can to protect this.” He further urged voters to maintain tolerance and mutual respect, reinforcing the country’s reputation for peaceful elections.