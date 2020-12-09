The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency:
NPP – 65,321
NDC – 34,836
GUM –654
CPP –75
GFP – 22
GCPP – 5
APC – 7
LGP –32
PNC –2
PPP –29
NDP –22
IND – 11
VALID VOTES – 101,005
REJECTED – 1,131
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 102,147
NUMBER OF VOTERS – 136,793
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505