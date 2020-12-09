The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency:

NPP – 65,321

NDC – 34,836

GUM –654

CPP –75

GFP – 22

GCPP – 5

APC – 7

LGP –32

PNC –2

PPP –29

NDP –22

IND – 11

VALID VOTES – 101,005

REJECTED – 1,131

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 102,147

NUMBER OF VOTERS – 136,793

