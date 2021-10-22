Anyako water crisis to be over soon – Togbi Gligui

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo Wego Traditional Area, said Anyako and surrounding communities within the Keta Municipality would soon get potable water.

He said the search for good drinking water in the area for over two decades would be a thing of the past and “life will return to normalcy for us all.”

Togbi Gligui, also the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako Konu, said issues that led to delays in potable water supply to the community had been discussed with the Ghana Water Company, adding: “My people have exhibited enough signs of remorse so I believe there must be a turning point in that regard.”

He said this when he met with the media at his Palace at Anyako and noted that: “In due course water would be flowing in abundance, and the days of fighting over water would be a thing of the past.”

He admonished residents to prioritise the safety of the water system to benefit the current and future generations.

“We must all support each other to achieve this goal,” Togbi Gligui he said.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the Anyako Water Station, which was established in 1967 and rehabilitated in 2000, was known to be very profitable and was kept under the watch of the Ghana Water Company.

The Anyako Community, after hints of the water station making huge profits, seized the facility in a mob action in 2003 from the Ghana Water Company, and that caused the management to ignore repair works when the machine broke down.

The move has since brought some form of discomfort to the community in the quest for accessing good drinking water.