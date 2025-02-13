Anyenini Applauds AG’s Transparent Approach to Case Withdrawals

Legal practitioner and JoyNews’ Newsfile host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has offered high praise for Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine’s decision to publicly explain the withdrawal of several high-profile court cases.

In a recent social media post, Anyenini highlighted that, although the Supreme Court has determined an Attorney General is not required to justify a nolle prosequi or case withdrawal, Dr. Ayine has set a new standard by providing detailed public explanations—especially for cases of national interest.

“This AG departs, stating he will explain whenever he files such in a public interest case,” Anyenini wrote, emphasizing that this initiative reflects both progressive legal governance and a commendable commitment to accountability. He further invoked Article 296 of Ghana’s Constitution, which governs discretionary powers, suggesting that such transparency is not only legally sound but also integral to public trust.

The Attorney General’s decision to drop prosecutions has ignited considerable debate. Critics have accused the move of being politically motivated, particularly in cases linked to former officials of the Mahama administration—including those related to the Saglemi Housing Project, the COCOBOD case, and allegations involving the Bank of Ghana. However, Anyenini contends that informing the public about the legal basis for these decisions is a vital step toward better governance. “The people must know! Maximum respect! Good governance!” he concluded in his post.

This fresh approach by the Attorney General is seen by many as a welcome shift away from opacity in legal proceedings. By choosing to explain the rationale behind discontinuing cases, Dr. Ayine not only upholds the principles of transparency but also reinforces the credibility of the justice system in the eyes of the public. It remains to be seen how this increased openness will influence public discourse and the overall perception of legal accountability in Ghana.