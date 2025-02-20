Anyenini Slams NPP for Hypocrisy Over Governance Complaints

Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has taken aim at the New Patriotic Party for what he describes as hypocritical complaints about governance.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Anyenini criticized the party for railing against perceived wrongs under the current administration while ignoring similar or even more severe missteps during their own time in power. He pointed out the irony of the NPP’s focus on issues such as appointees and recruitments under the Akufo-Addo regime, arguing that they are hardly in a position to cast the first stone when their record leaves much to be desired.

Anyenini went further by highlighting the party’s desperate attempt to rally media support, accusing them of resorting to tactics that border on coercion—essentially trying to blackmail journalists into echoing their grievances. While he acknowledged that some of the complaints raised by the NPP may hold merit, he insisted that any criticism should be grounded in the universal principles of justice and good governance rather than measured by the party’s own inconsistent standards while in power.

In an appeal for a break from the cycle of political retaliation that has long marred Ghana’s public discourse, Anyenini expressed hope that President John Mahama’s balanced approach to leadership could herald a new era of meaningful change. He envisioned a Ghana that rises above partisan squabbles, guided instead by justice, equality, and progress—a nation where the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and the directive principles of state policy truly shine. His call was not merely a political dig but a broader appeal for a future where accountability and integrity replace hypocrisy and factionalism.