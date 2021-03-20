The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 vaccination.

The Commission visited churches, mosques, market places, health centres, and community information centres to educate and sensitize the citizenry on the need to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sensitization, according to Mrs Marian Ansah Gyamera, the AOB NCCE District Director, had become necessary due to the numerous conspiracy theories and myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the Country.

Some of the conspiracy theories she debunked were that the COVID-19 vaccine could render a man impotent and a woman barren, adding that they had no scientific proof and should be discarded.

Mrs Ansah Gyamera advised the people of the district to disregard all such conspiracy theories, saying every vaccine and medicine had possible side effects.

She said minor side effects such as headache and slight bodily pains should not be the basis to reject the vaccine.

She encouraged the people of the district to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even after taking the jabs to protect them from being exposed to the virus.

The NCCE Director explained that adhering to the protocols does not mean. the vaccines were not effective but would complement efforts to avoid the spread of the pandemic.