AOHi’s New 210W Power Bank Targets Travelers and Gamers with Record Speed

Tech innovator AOHi has unveiled its latest portable charging solution, the Future Starship Pro, a 10,000mAh power bank claiming the title of the world’s most powerful compact charger.

Priced at $79 and launching soon on Kickstarter, the device promises to tackle the frustrations of slow charging and bulky designs with a 210W total output—enough to simultaneously fuel two high-demand devices like gaming laptops or 4K cameras at full speed.

The Starship Pro’s standout feature is its dual 140W USB-C ports, a first for power banks in its class, enabling users to charge power-hungry gear such as MacBook Pros or ASUS ROG gaming rigs without throttling performance. For context, most competitors max out at 100W per port, often splitting power when multiple devices are connected. AOHi’s design ensures each port delivers full wattage, a boon for professionals juggling devices on the go.

Recharge times are equally aggressive. Using a compatible 90W adapter, the power bank refills to 60% in 15 minutes and hits full capacity in under 30 minutes—a critical edge for travelers rushing between flights or remote workers tethered to unreliable power sources.

Despite its muscle, the Starship Pro stays lean. At just over half a pound and compliant with airline carry-on rules, it avoids the heft of rivals like Anker’s 140W PowerCore, which weighs nearly twice as much. An integrated smart display adds practicality, showing real-time power flow and remaining capacity, a feature typically reserved for premium models.

Safety is another focus. The device uses automotive-grade lithium-ion cells, which AOHi claims retain 80% capacity after three years, and carries FCC, CE, and PSE certifications—key for avoiding the sketchy fire hazards plaguing budget chargers. Bundled with a 140W USB-C cable, it sidesteps a common pitfall where weak cables bottleneck performance.

The launch taps into a booming market for high-wattage portables. With laptops, drones, and gaming gear demanding more juice, analysts project the global power bank market to hit $27 billion by 2027. Yet most products lag behind device needs; AOHi’s gamble is that travelers and gamers will pay a premium (early birds get discounts) to ditch clunky adapters and sluggish charging.

AOHi, known for crowdfunding hits like the 100W MagCube charger, faces stiff competition from brands like Baseus and EcoFlow. But its blend of compact design and raw power could carve a niche—if real-world performance matches the specs.

Availability: The Future Starship Pro hits Kickstarter in late 2025, with shipments expected by early 2026.

Why It Matters: As devices grow more power-hungry, charging tech is racing to keep up. AOHi’s play isn’t just about speed—it’s about proving that portability and pro-grade performance can coexist. For frequent flyers and digital nomads, that balance might be a game-changer.