AOMC honours immediate past Board Chairman

The Association of Oil Marketing Company (AOMC) has honoured Mr Henry Ofori Akwaboah immediate past Board Chairman for his dedicated service and which contributed to the rapid transformation of the association.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, AOMC Industry Coordinator who presented the citation on behalf of the Association commended Mr Akwaboah for the meritoriously and selfless service.

Mr Agyemang-Duah who is also the Executive Director of the Association presented the citation at a farewell ceremony organized by Engen Ghana to honour Mr Akwaboah as he bows out of Engen Ghana after eleven years of uninterrupted service as the Managing Director.

Mr Brent Nartey, the new Managing Director of Engen Ghana noted that Mr Akwaboah joined Engen during a turbulent period in the company’s history.

In addition to the many business challenges facing the company, he had the additional task of holding together a team that was very competent but very demanding, he said.

Mr Nartey described his predecessor as a man who was up to the task, maintaining a very calm but firm disposition, listening to everyone but careful about forming an opinion, careful to take action but certain in the decision.

“With the use of influence and not authority, Mr Akwaboah successfully navigated the ship to calm waters and has successfully steered the company on a course of stability and growth.

“I believe everyone at Team Engen will testify of Mr Akwaboah’s unflinching determination to empower his team and provide all the resources required to deliver.

“I am grateful to have been empowered by Mr Akwaboah. As the new Managing Director of Engen Ghana, now a subsidiary of Mocoh Ghana, I commit to building on the foundation laid and delivering to our shareholder’s expectations for the company. I have set out a new vision to make Engen Ghana the desired petroleum marketing company in Ghana.

“We will be the company consumers want to buy from, the OMC that sets the performance benchmarks in the industry, a company our regulators would be

proud of, a brand that all stakeholders want to associate with and an employer of choice.

“We will do this within a culture that is entrepreneurial, innovative, and service-oriented. I have inherited a team that is capable, competent, empowered, and motivated and together we will make this happen,” Mr Nartey stated.

Mr Yaw Agyemang-Duah, former Managing Director of GOIL Company Limited commended Mr Akwaboah who studied under his leadership at GOIL over 12 years ago before leaving to join the Engen Ghana team.