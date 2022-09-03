AOMC to combat activities of dealers in petroleum black market

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), in collaboration with state security has rolled-out measures to combat activities of dealers in petroleum black market to save the country from continuous loss of tax revenue.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah AOMCs Industry Coordinator, therefore, assured the motoring public that the association has upscale efforts to deal with saboteurs in the industry to protect the interest of customers.

Mr Agyemang-Duah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the weekend said the AOMC’s combat against Petroleum Black Market dealers also aimed at protecting OMCs, whose volumes of fuel sales has taken a dose dive in this challenging business environment.

He said the AOMCs combat against Petroleum Black Market dealers involve multi-stakeholder operations to make illegal petroleum activities a high-risk adventure in the country and encouraged the public to be always vigilant.

Mr Agyemang-Duah said the association is also collaborating with relevant state institutions including the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to also unmasked all those personalities including politicians, security operators, few OMCs, and any other entity who are supporting and benefiting from the illegal trade at the expense of the state and genuine OMCs.

Mr Agyemang-Duah said the association would soon roll-out public education initiative to educate the public and attendants on safety and security at a Filling Station.

He said it was important to talk about the outfits as that could also result in accidents if not properly done, giving the assurance that security and safety is a major requirement at all Filling Stations to protect lives and investment.

He cautioned consumers to be vigilant as any petroleum product sold below the prevailing market price may not be a quality product.

“Security must scale-up its monitoring role and adopt other undisclosed manoeuvring tactics to outwit the bad elements within, especially those at the borders who aid petroleum black market dealers,” Mr. Agyemang-Duah noted.

He reiterated that the association recognizes and seeks to promote among its member responsible, accountable, and efficient business practices to effectively contribute to the welfare of society by creating sustainable wealth, employment, and solutions to emerging challenges.

He said the AOMC is concerned with creating balance economic and social goals, while encouraging efficient use of resources and accountability in business practices.

He said it seeks to encourage the development and practice of Safety, Healthy, and Environmentally acceptable professional petroleum industry activities with integrity probity, accountability, and transparency in pursuit of their business.

Mr Agyemang-Duah said the association continue to ensure that members comply with all the laws, adhere to anti-trust legislation, and ensure no engagement in product dumping and adulteration practices.