Aowin Traditional Council Takes Action Against Illegal Mining with Spiritual Ceremonies and New Policy

The Aowin Traditional Council, in collaboration with fetish priests and priestesses, has initiated spiritual rituals and set in place a new policy to combat illegal mining and promote environmental sustainability in Ghana’s mining sector.

Amid the continued destruction caused by illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, the Council has introduced a policy requiring licensed small-scale miners to submit documentation from the Minerals Commission to confirm their operational authorization. Additionally, miners must sign a commitment to protect the region’s vital water bodies and forest reserves, which have suffered severe degradation due to unsanctioned mining activities.

Speaking at a news conference on January 3, 2025, the Chief of Nkwanta, Nana Ntow III, stressed the importance of the Council’s actions, underscoring the role of traditional leaders as protectors of the land and custodians of cultural and natural heritage. Nana Ntow III emphasized that the people of Aowin would be the first to face the consequences of illegal mining, and thus the responsibility lies with them to prevent further environmental damage.

“We take direct responsibility for the management of our natural resources and heritage. Our people will be the first line to suffer the negative consequences of illegal mining on our land,” Nana Ntow III remarked, warning that failure to address the issue would bring blame from both ancestors and future generations.

On January 1, 2025, the Aowin Traditional Council, with the support of spiritual leaders, held rituals that included pouring libations and reciting incantations to invoke the gods’ protection and to send a stern warning to illegal miners.

The new policy requires all miners to provide proof of authorization from the Minerals Commission and sign an agreement to safeguard the environment. Those who fail to comply or who continue harmful mining practices will face prosecution and the wrath of the gods, according to the Council’s warning.

Miners who have failed to reclaim land after mining activities are also encouraged to approach the Council to rectify the situation, with the Chief stressing that no mining activities will be permitted without the Council’s explicit authorization.

“We remain the bona-fide custodians of all Stool Lands in Aowin Traditional Area, and no mining activities will be allowed without our authorization,” Nana Ntow III declared, urging all miners to abide by the new measures.