Aowin Traditional Member, Nana Ntow III, Exposed in Illegal Mining Scandal

A major scandal has rocked the Aowin Traditional Council following revelations that Nana Ntow III, a prominent traditional leader, is allegedly involved in illegal mining (galamsey) within his village, Nkwanta. An undercover investigation by a team of journalists has uncovered video and photographic evidence directly linking him to destructive mining activities that have polluted water bodies and devastated farmlands.

This shocking revelation comes just weeks after Nana Ntow III, speaking on behalf of the Aowin Traditional Council, held a press conference calling for a halt to illegal mining. During that event, he publicly accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi, of being involved in galamsey. However, new findings suggest that it is rather Nana Ntow III who has been deeply engaged in the illegal activity, using his influence to operate with impunity while diverting attention elsewhere.

Residents, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the chief has been facilitating and benefiting from illegal mining while evading scrutiny. The revelations have sparked outrage among community members and civil society organizations, who are now calling for an independent probe into his activities.

Beyond the illegal mining allegations, Nana Ntow III has also been accused of seizing a DRIP machine meant for the development of Aowin and keeping it at his village for personal use. The machine, which should be stationed at the Aowin District Assembly for communal benefit, remains under his control, fueling further frustrations among locals. Residents are now demanding its immediate release to the District Assembly.

Despite mounting allegations and public outcry, Nana Ntow III has yet to respond to the accusations. Meanwhile, pressure continues to build as the people of Aowin demand justice and transparency.

The unfolding scandal raises critical questions about accountability among traditional authorities and the fight against illegal mining.