Apapamu Methodist Basic School Launches 70th Anniversary Celebration

Apapamu Methodist Basic School in the Abuakwa south Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana, has unveiled its platinum jubilee celebration planned to kick-start December this year.

The theme for the anniversary celebration is: “Discipline, Transforming Lives Through Education”.

The Headmaster of the school, Rev. Frempong Prince, who took over 2020 in his speech applauded the registrar for scholarship Secretariat of Ghana, Dr Kingsley Agyeman, for giving them ultramodern JHS block and a computer laboratory but we need to protect these valuable project by fencing the school.

Touching on the school’s challenges, the headmaster pleads to the Government, Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to help the school in fencing.

” We are having Over 300 pupils and the school is very close to the road. We need to protect the lives of this pupils to avoid any unfortunate situation.

We can’t transform lives through education whiles lives of these pupils are at risk.” Rev Frempong Prince added.

Mr Appiah James , PTA chairman of Apapamu Methodist Basic School on his part appealed to the Ministry of Education, Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon Samuel Attah Kyea, Old Students, Assembly members, Nananom, NGO’s and individuals to support the development of the school by fencing it.

