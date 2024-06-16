APC Begins Election Campaign in Bawku

The All People’s Congress (APC) has launched its 2024 election campaign in Bawku, unveiling its manifesto and key policy proposals.

APC leader Hassan Ayariga presented the party’s vision for Ghana, emphasizing job creation, healthcare improvement, and educational reforms.

Ayariga criticized the current government’s economic policies, particularly regarding high unemployment and the rising cost of living. The campaign launch attracted a large crowd, with supporters expressing optimism about the APC’s potential to provide a viable alternative to the major parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The APC’s entry into the political arena adds a new dynamic to the upcoming elections, with political analysts closely watching the party’s strategies and voter reception.