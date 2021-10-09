APC Blasts Garus Gololo, Says He is not A Financial Member of the party

APC Mandate Defenders has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders of the party to ignore the call for the sack of some members of President Buhari’s government by one Dr. Garus Gololo, a self-acclaimed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying he is not a financial member of the party.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group accused Dr. Gololo of resorting to cheap blackmail after his attempts to scam the government through Identity theft and impersonation failed.

The group threatened to release evidence of the atrocious acts of Dr. Gololo to the public if he continues to blackmail members of the present administration.

The group challenged Dr. Gololo to tell Nigerians how he fraudulently got his PhD and from which University in the world?

The statement ended by calling on the APC Ward Chairman of Dr. Gololo’s ward to verify his membership status and do the needful because our great party under the leadership of Governor Buni cannot continue to entertain the odiferous and rascalious activities of wombless parasitical elements like Dr. Gololo in our new party.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders