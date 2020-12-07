Dr Hassan Ayariga, the Presidential Candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC) has called on Ghanaians to accept the results that would be declared by the Electoral Commission and unite for the continuous progress and development of the country.

Dr Ayariga made the call when he cast his vote at his hometown at the Tinsungu Clinic polling station in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Anita Ayariga and Alhaji Awudu Sanusi, Regional Chairman of the APC.

Dr Ayariga commended the Electoral Commission and described the process as a ‘perfect system’, which is transparent”.

He called on Ghanaians to eschew violence when the results were finally declared by the EC.

“I entreat everybody to go home after voting and continue to do your business and allow the EC and the party agents to do the rest because Ghana is bigger than any candidate or political party, so let us not plunge this country into chaos because we want a particular political party or candidate to win because God already knows the winner,” he stressed.

The APC Presidential Candidate expressed the hope that collation of the results by the EC would be done in a transparent manner that would satisfy every party, to ensure peace and harmony after the election.