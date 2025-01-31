APD 2025; Sidig Faroug El Toum Hints On Collective Effort For Africa’s Growth

Sadig Faroug El Toum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa Prosperity Network (APN) has emphasized the importance of collective effort in driving Africa’s economic growth and development.

He made the above statement whiles delivering a welcome remarks on Day 2 of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) 2025, a flagship event of the Africa Prosperity Network,

APN’s CEO also outlined the day’s program, featuring six sessions focused on leveraging digital infrastructure, innovation, and technology to connect Africa, delivering affordable and accessible energy solutions, and building the Africa we want through social infrastructure development.

El Toum stressed the need for collaboration and partnership among global and regional stakeholders to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable development. He also emphasized the importance of strategic investment in social infrastructure, such as education, healthcare, and creative industries, to empower Africa’s people and promote long-term prosperity.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025 brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss and shape the continent’s economic agenda. The event is a critical platform for fostering collaborative action and ensuring that solutions are both practical and impactful.

As the dialogue progresses, participants are expected to share their insights, perspectives, and solutions on how to drive Africa’s economic growth and development. El Toum encouraged all participants to actively engage and contribute to shaping the policies and strategies that will define Africa’s future.

By Kingsley Asiedu