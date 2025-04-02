Apex10 Partners With Ghana Government to Boost Reforestation Efforts

Ghana’s Apex10 Organic Fertilizer Booster, produced by Kings Global Ventures, has joined the national “Tree for Life” initiative to combat deforestation and restore degraded lands impacted by illegal mining.

Launched last month in Nkawie by President John Dramani Mahama, the program aims to rehabilitate ecosystems through sustainable land management and aggressive reforestation.

The initiative’s rollout drew government officials, including Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene and Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, alongside traditional leaders, forestry experts, and local communities. Apex10 contributed bottles of its organic fertilizer to the Nkawie Forestry Commission and participated in ceremonial tree plantings, emphasizing soil health as critical to long-term reforestation success.

“Planting trees alone isn’t enough—soil nutrient replenishment is vital,” said Apex10 National Operations Coordinator Dennis Avorkpo. The fertilizer, designed to accelerate tree crop growth and improve soil fertility, targets regions affected by illegal mining (galamsey) and unsustainable farming. It is currently deployed in cocoa and rubber plantations, key sectors for Ghana’s economy.

Ghana has lost significant forest cover in recent decades, with the Forestry Commission reporting heightened degradation from unregulated activities. The “Tree for Life” campaign seeks to reverse this trend by combining tree planting with stricter environmental regulations and community engagement.

Apex10’s involvement aligns with its expansion into agricultural hubs like Greater Accra, Kumasi, and the northern regions. Western Regional Coordinator Shiabu Issaka noted the product’s role as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers, stating, “Our goal is to become a trusted partner for farmers and conservationists.”

CEO King Ohene Obeng Asomaning stressed the need for sustained collaboration: “Success hinges on corporate support, government enforcement, and public participation.” The initiative’s early momentum reflects Ghana’s broader push to balance economic growth with ecological preservation, as illegal mining continues to threaten water sources and arable land.

With the government prioritizing environmental recovery, partnerships like Apex10’s signal a growing recognition of private-sector roles in achieving sustainable development goals.