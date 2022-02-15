Apiate Disaster Support Fund Committee receives consultancy services  from IPR Ghana

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR Ghana) has offered to provide advisory services to the Apiatse Disaster Support Fund Committee, which was set up by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to rebuild the town that was ravaged by the blast on January 20.

IPR Ghana has put in place a team of communications experts to provide counsel to the Joyce Aryee-led Committee on issues related to stakeholder engagement, crisis communications, fundraising, government and international relations.

This is in line with the Institute’s goal of making significant contributions to effective communications delivery by government on important national issues.

Announcing the intervention, Mawuko Afadzinu, APR, President of IPR Ghana, said the situation in Apiatse calls for a concerted effort as the country works around the clock to rebuild the Apiatse community.

“Our humanity finds expression in the things we do to help others in very desperate times, he said. “The Apiatse community, at the moment, needs all the help they can get.

We give what we have as an institution and that is the expertise to raise funds, strategically engage all relevant stakeholders and rally support for the rebuilding of the Apiatse community.

This is our proverbial widow’s mite and we are confident that our help will contribute to rebuilding the community,” he said.

The whole of the Apiatse community was devastated by a huge explosion on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after a vehicle carrying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle in the town. Over 60 casualties have so far been reported with many more injured.

The Government of Ghana, as part of efforts aimed at rebuilding the Apiatse community, set up the Apiatse Disaster Support Fund and put together a committee to oversee the administration of the fund.

About IPR-Ghana

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR) is the sole professional body for Public Relations and Communications practitioners in Ghana.

IPR exists to provide a professional structure for the practice of Public Relations and enhance the ability and status of its members as Professional Practitioners.

Benefits of being a member include assistance in the area of Public Relations when needed; opportunity for Members to meet and exchange views and ideas through seminars, conferences, events and the Annual General Meeting; training programmes; PR job opportunities; internship opportunities for student members.