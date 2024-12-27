APN Welcomes New CEO Sidig Faroug El Toum

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN), the continent’s leading organisation dedicated to promoting the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Africa’s single market by mobilising the private sector for shared ownership of the project, today announces the appointment of Sidig Faroug El Toum as the Chief Executive Officer of the APN Secretariat, effective 1 January 2025.

El Toum’s appointment reinforces APN’s commitment to contribute to the acceleration of Africa’s economic transformation through enhanced cooperation and strategic partnerships with all stakeholders.

“As we continue to drive our mission of making Africa work for Africans, Sidig Faroug EI Toum’s appointment strengthens our capacity to facilitate meaningful dialogue and action towards continental prosperity,” said Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Founder and Executive Chairman of APN.

“His extensive experience in international development and proven track record in fostering cross border collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of an interconnected, prosperous Africa.”

Sidig Faroug El Toum joins APN at a critical moment as the organisation expands its role in facilitating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promoting intra African trade, particularly with the upcoming Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in 2025.

His appointment will strengthen APN’s position as the leading platform for connecting African leaders, policymakers, and business executives to foster continental economic integration.

Throughout his distinguished career spanning over two decades, Mr El Toum has demonstrated

exceptional ability in orchestrating high-level diplomatic initiatives and managing complex multi

stakeholder programmes across Africa.

His experience at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva and with UNICEF has equipped him with invaluable expertise in building consensus and driving transformational change across diverse African contexts.

“The Africa Prosperity Network represents the aspirations of a united, prosperous Africa,” said Mr El Toum. “Iam honoured to join this visionary organisation that has established itself as a crucial catalyst for Africa’s economic transformation. Together with our partners and high-level Advisory Council, we will strengthen APN’s role in facilitating the dialogue and collaboration necessary to realise the full potential of the AfCFTA and accelerate Africa’s journey to prosperity.”

Under Sidig Faroug El Toum’s leadership, APN will enhance its flagship initiatives, including the

annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues series, which bring together Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, institutional heads, and policy experts to advance practical solutions for Africa’s prosperity.

His expertise will be instrumental in expanding APN’s impact in key areas, such as:

Strengthening implementation of the AfCFTA through enhanced public-private sector dialogue

Facilitating strategic partnerships between African nations and businesses

Promoting innovation and knowledge exchange across the continent

Advancing policy frameworks that support intra-African trade and investment

Building capacity for regional economic integration

About Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025

Registration for the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025 has begun. The third edition of this annual event will take place in Accra, Ghana, from January 30 to February 1, 2025. The focus of APD2025 is on how the continent’s private sector, in collaboration with other key stakeholders, can take ownership of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The aim is to realise the vision of a borderless Africa where goods and services can be exchanged freely within a market of 1.4 billion

consumers.

Additionally, this event will address the funding and development of the infrastructure needed to

facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services across Africa.

Join Africa’s political and business leaders, as well as social change makers at APD2025.

To register: htps://apd2025,africaprosperitynetwork.com/register-for-apd-2025/

About Africa Prosperity Network (APN)

The Africa Prosperity Network is the continent’s leading organisation focused on promoting and

facilitating the successful implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Through high-level dialogues, strategic initiatives, and collaborative platforms, APN works to create an environment where African nations and businesses can prosper through enhanced cooperation and innovation. The organisation’s flagship event, the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, brings together African Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, and policy experts to advance practical solutions for continental prosperity.

For more information, visit www.africaprosperitynetwork.com