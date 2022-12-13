Apologise over your comment against Female Sports Journalists – GJA charges Captain Smart

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on Onua FM Presenter, Captain Smart to render an apology, following his comments against Female Sports Journalists in Ghana.

The Presenter on his morning show said female sports journalists in Ghana have been having an affair with players of the Black Stars team, which was as a result of their failure at ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar and also called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to stop these Journalists from following the team.

A statement signed by Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of GJA condemned the comments made by the Presenter “The GJA believes the gamut of, and extrapolation from, his comments, especially in their sweeping and baseless nature, is severe, unwanted attack on the morality, dignity and integrity of not only his subjects of reference but also female Journalists in General”.

According to the GJA, this was against the ethical and professional standards of the profession in reference to Article 6 of the GJA Code of Ethics 2017 and the Article 2 (a) and 5 (c) of the National Media Commission (NMC) Broadcasting Guidelines.

The GJA hailed the professional integrity and hard work of female Journalists in the country, giving credit to Portia Gabor and Juliet Bawuah who won the Journalist of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the year respectively at this years GJA awards.

“A free weeks ago, we had cause to condemn the crude manner operatives of the National Investigation Bureau arrested Captain Smart in public but today, we have good reason to publicly denounce him for the crude manner he attacked the dignity of female Journalists,” it said.

The GJA further called on the Management of Media General to call Captain Smart to Professional order in order not to call the positive image of the media institution into disrepute.