    Apology Regarding Published Article: “Prof. Samuel Bonsu Fingered in Alleged Sham Scholarship Arrangement”

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    To Our Esteemed Readers,

    We, at News Ghana, take full responsibility for the publication of the article titled “Prof. Samuel Bonsu Fingered in Alleged Sham Scholarship Arrangement,” authored by Marvin Kojo Duah, which was published on our platform.

    After careful review, we acknowledge that the content of the article was not adequately substantiated with credible and verifiable sources, and that the tone of the reporting may have contributed to the spread of unverified claims and potential reputational harm to Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

    While we recognize the importance of investigative journalism in holding individuals accountable, we also understand that proper diligence and adherence to professional ethics must always guide the publication of such sensitive matters. In this instance, we did not sufficiently balance the need for fairness, accuracy, and respect for the individuals involved.

    We deeply regret any distress or confusion caused by the publication. News Ghana is committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, and we pledge to take necessary steps to ensure that our editorial processes are more rigorous, and that all future reports are based on verified and balanced information.

    We apologize to Prof. Samuel Bonsu, GIMPA, and all individuals mentioned in the article. We also extend our sincere apologies to our readers and all those who were affected by the publication. We are committed to learning from this incident and ensuring that such mistakes do not happen again.

    We have also taken down the article and will provide further clarification to address any outstanding concerns.

    Thank you for your understanding.

    Sincerely,
    Editorial & Publishing Team
    News Ghana

    'A Little Taste' Offers Glimpse into Bonny's Evolving Artistry
    FTC Launches Broad Antitrust Probe into Microsoft's Licensing and Cloud Businesses
