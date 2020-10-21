Apostle Paul Kweku Addei Jnr, General Overseer of the Promised Word Church International has called on the Government to put in place workable measures towards ensuring peace in the Country before, during and after the December elections.

This will go a long way to help sustain and maintain the respect and dignity the Country has chalked over the years, he stated.

Apostle Addei Jnr. made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a Thanksgiving service at Odupong Ofaakor Bohye-Asasseso in Awutu-Senya East Municipality to round off a four-day Home coming Convention of the Church.

The event which is the second edition held on the theme “Give Thanks unto the Lord for he is good”, brought together a number of members from the 32 branches of the Church across the Country.

Apostle Addei Jnr, stated that “Ghana is growing and there is the need for us to do things as grown-ups and not children”.

On the general election, he called on Ghanaians not to indulge in acts that will divide the nation, but seek peace and unity.

“We should work tirelessly towards ensuring peace for the benefit and posterity of all and eschew utterances likely to trigger conflicts since we have only one Ghana”, he advised.

Preaching the sermon dubbed “WHO AM I”, Apostle Addei Jnr, emphasized the need for all and sundry to give thanks to the Lord for bringing the Country this far, adding ‘it was not by our might but by the grace of God’.

Prayers were said for the continuous peace, cohesion and tranquility of the Country before, during and after the December 7, elections.