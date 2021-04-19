Apostle Kademiel E.H Agbelanyo leader and founder of the Seven-Day Theocracy Congregation of Humedakrom-Otiakrom near Aburi in the Akuapim South District of the Eastern Region has appealed to parents and guardians to constantly assist their wards with basic needs.

That, he said would prevent them from engaging in smoking of marijuana, alcoholism and other social vices that could create unnecessary friendships that could place them at the wrong side of the law.

Apostle Agbelanyo who was preaching on the Sabbath Day at Humedakrom-Otiakrom urged the youth of the country to concentrate on their books and Bible reading to become good future leaders and avoid making quick money through dubious ways.

He said the youth were the future leaders of the country and should therefore avoid engaging in trouble-making like what happened at Kasoa.

He called on the government to close down media houses using Fetish Priest, Mallams and Magicians to lure the youth into evil deeds.

Apostle Agbelanyo said Ghana needed peace and tranquility and Government must step-in to stop advertising evil deeds on media networks.