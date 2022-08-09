Apostle Agbelenyo Commends Akufo-Addo For Free Education

Apostle E.H. Kadmiel Agbelenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seven Day Theocracy Congregation, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the initiation of the Free Education Policy.

He said the policy was assisting brilliant but needy children to have access to education which would in future turn the entire population to become literate for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Apostle Agbelenyo praised the President in an interview with Ghana News Agency after a meeting by the Parent Teacher Association of the Hills Mountain Zion School at Shalon Otiakrom (Homedakrom) near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

He said to contribute to the advancement of education, his church had provided school structures from crèche, primary, senior high technical and vocational training centres and over 50 communities were benefiting from them.

The Apostle mentioned some of the beneficiary communities as Otiakrom, Aburi, Fotobi, Pokuase, Dedeiman, Okyirikomfo, Nsakyi, Brekuso, Akropong, and Nsawam.

Apostle Agbelenyo appealed to the government through the Ministry of Education to provide some support to the school, especially the provision of computers for the teaching of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

He further appealed for the construction of a borehole for the school and the people who depended on Nsakyi River and Obum River, which are polluted and go dry during the harmattan season and compelled the school children to travel far to search for water at the expense of teaching and learning.