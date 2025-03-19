Apostle Amoako Attah Declares March a Prophetic Season, Warns of Spiritual Battles Ahead

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has declared that the world has entered a critical prophetic season, warning that those who fail to recognize it are like “a fish caught by an evil net.”

Speaking on Angel FM on Tuesday, the leader of the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) linked historical events, biblical prophecies, and current global affairs to underscore the importance of spiritual awareness in this period.

Apostle Amoako Attah highlighted recent geopolitical developments, including former U.S. President Donald Trump’s order for military action against Houthi rebels on Saturday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s renewed offensive in Gaza on Tuesday.

He questioned the timing of these actions, asking, “Why did Netanyahu wait until now to strike back? Is this prophetic?”

Drawing from the Book of Exodus, he suggested that key moments in history align with divine timelines.

He compared Israel’s independence under Moses to Ghana’s independence under Kwame Nkrumah, arguing that both events followed prophetic patterns.

March: A Spiritually Significant Month

Apostle Amoako Attah pointed out that Moses was born on March 7, and Ghana’s independence was declared on March 6, linking this to the spiritual significance of the month of Nisan in the Bible.

According to him, Haman, the biblical enemy of the Jews, understood the power of prophetic timing, which is why he sought to attack the Jews in their season of victory.

He referenced Esther 3:12, where Haman cast lots to determine the best time to strike.

A Call to Spiritual Warfare

Warning of impending danger, the Apostle claimed that 22 people are in “red danger” and face a significant threat. He urged Ghanaians to take the current season seriously, stating that “if you fail to hit your enemy, your enemy will hit you.”

Referring to the biblical account of Queen Esther, who led the Jews in a three-day fast before facing the king, he called on Christians to engage in intense spiritual warfare.

“From Thursday, we enter a prophetic season. If you do not act, you may become a victim. It is either you hit your enemy, or your enemy hits you,” he warned.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s message has stirred discussions on the intersection of spirituality, history, and global events.

His call for vigilance and prayer during this period resonates with believers who see a deeper meaning in current world affairs.

As Ghana celebrates its independence in March, his message serves as a reminder that, just as in biblical times, spiritual awareness and action are key to overcoming challenges in any season.