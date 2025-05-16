Apostle Amoako Attah Decodes Prophetic Link Between Russia-Ukraine War and Ancient Biblical Prophecies

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has made a striking claim that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its third year, aligns with a 2,500-year-old prophecy recorded in the Bible.

Speaking on the Onua FM’s Maakye program, Apostle Amoako Attah suggested that the war’s prolonged nature and global impact are deeply connected to a spiritual code found in the prophetic writings of the book of Daniel.

Biblical Context for Modern Conflict

Referencing Daniel 7:1-5, the Apostle explained that the ancient vision of four beasts rising from the sea represents different kingdoms and empires, with the second beast, a bear with three ribs in its mouth, symbolizing Russia.

He argued that the “three ribs” in the bear’s mouth signify a three-year period of destruction and flesh-eating, which he interprets as the three-year-long devastation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Historical Symbolism and Modern Nations

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah further linked the first beast in Daniel’s vision-a lion with eagle’s wings-to the United Kingdom and the United States.

He pointed out that the lion, a symbol of the UK, once had its wings plucked, which he interpreted as the United States’ independence from Britain in 1776, symbolized by the eagle.

He noted that both the UK and the US have been vocal supporters of Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, aligning them with the ancient prophecy’s imagery.

Putin’s Unyielding Stance as a Prophetic Fulfillment

According to the The SEER, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s steadfast refusal to end the war despite international pressure is a reflection of this ancient prophecy, suggesting that the conflict is not merely a geopolitical struggle but a divinely orchestrated event.

“Sometimes we exhibit our ignorance about people we know nothing about,” he said, implying that those unfamiliar with the spiritual dimensions of world events might misinterpret Putin’s actions.

Call for Spiritual Insight

Apostle Amoako Attah urged the world to view the ongoing conflict through a spiritual lens, arguing that the turmoil and destruction witnessed in Ukraine today were foretold thousands of years ago and should not be dismissed as mere political events.

He concluded his message with a reminder that the Bible remains the ultimate manual for understanding prophetic codes, warning that without this spiritual insight, the true nature of global conflicts might remain hidden.