Apostle Amoako Attah Decries National Apathy and Calls for Rethinking Ghana’s Social Values

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on Ghanaians to adopt a more disciplined, patriotic, and forward-thinking mindset to address the country’s persistent social and developmental challenges.

Speaking during a revealing session on Angel FM, the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), lamented the apparent loss of national pride, excessive political propaganda, and poor sanitation habits that have plagued the nation for years.

“Why is it that Ghanaians think so little of their own nation?” he questioned. “An American is proud to be an American. But many Ghanaians do not care enough about Ghana to do what is right.”

He recounted a disturbing incident where he encountered severe traffic caused by a choked drain. Workers clearing the gutters approached him, asking for prayers.

“What saddened me was that the drains were filled with polythene bags containing human waste,” he revealed, blaming poor public behavior and infrastructure mismanagement for recurring floods and avoidable deaths during rainfall.

A Biblical Lesson on Sanitation

Quoting Deuteronomy 23:12–14, Apostle Amoako Attah reminded listeners that even ancient Israelites were instructed by God to manage waste properly. “They carried shovels to dig holes and cover their refuse. Are we serious as a nation if we can’t manage basic sanitation in 2025?” he asked.

He stressed that national cleanliness is a spiritual and moral obligation. “Cleanliness is next to godliness. We haven’t gone to war, yet we lose lives every year because of rain and blocked drains.”

LIFE as a Framework for Change

Turning to what he called the “School of Life,” Apostle Amoako Attah urged Ghanaians to reframe their understanding of progress, using the acronym LIFE to promote learning, responsibility, and national development.

L – Learn : “The day you stop learning is the day you start dying. Africa keeps repeating mistakes because we don’t learn.”

: “The day you stop learning is the day you start dying. Africa keeps repeating mistakes because we don’t learn.” I – Instruction : “Life is governed by rules. Without instruction, there is chaos.”

: “Life is governed by rules. Without instruction, there is chaos.” F – Free : “Only truth can set people free. Without truth, you cannot function.”

: “Only truth can set people free. Without truth, you cannot function.” E – Education: “Education gives exposure and prepares the next generation. Moses became a leader because he was educated.”

He explained that success in life is not based on luck alone, but on the intersection of preparation and opportunity. “When preparation meets the appointed time, we call it luck. But if you miss opportunities repeatedly, poverty becomes inevitable.”

Call for National Awakening

Apostle Amoako Attah concluded with a clarion call for Ghanaians to rise above partisan politics and embrace a renewed national consciousness.

“We will keep dying in floods and repeating the same mistakes until we learn, receive instruction, become free, and educate the next generation,” he warned. “Ghana is like a park—the way you choose to play in it will determine what you become.”