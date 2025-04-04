Apostle Amoako-Attah Foresees Challenges for Ghana’s Leadership, Calls for Prayers to Avert Crisis

In a recent prophetic address, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah, a well-known religious leader, urged Ghanaians to continue praying for President John Mahama and Vice President, citing concerns about potential challenges ahead for the country’s leadership.

Apostle Amoako-Attah, known for his bold statements on national matters, made the announcement during a public prayer session, expressing a deep sense of urgency.

According to him, the country is at a critical juncture, with the potential for history to repeat itself.

He referred to a period in Ghana’s past when a sitting president passed away, leading to a vice president assuming office.

Apostle Amoako-Attah went on to explain that the vision he had for Ghana was based on divine revelation, indicating that if President Mahama and his Vice President do not heed a significant warning, trouble could arise.

He did not elaborate on what the warning entailed but strongly emphasized the color red as a symbolic indicator that the leaders must take note of.

“I have the report in my hands, and I can see what will happen in this country all the way to 2035,” Apostle Amoako-Attah declared. “History can repeat itself, and if something has happened before, it has activated. We must pray, and I said it before that if they do not pick the color red, then trouble awaits,” he added.

His remarks have sparked a mix of reactions across the country, with some supporters expressing faith in his prophetic insight, while others are calling for calm and a focus on unity.

The call for prayer comes as the country navigates complex political and economic issues, with many wondering what specific events could unfold as per the apostle’s predictions.

As the nation anticipates the next steps from its leaders, Apostle Amoako-Attah’s words serve as both a caution and a spiritual plea for vigilance and unity in the face of potential challenges in the coming years.